Naperville Irish Fest

There’s a new festival in town. The inaugural Naperville Irish Fest made its debut today thanks to the West Suburban Irish group.

“We wanted to celebrate everything Irish and bring people from Naperville, and anywhere. Everyone’s invited,” said organizer of Naperville Irish Fest Marjorie O’Dowd. “Share a little bit of the Irish culture, music, dancing.”

That everything Irish also includes meeting Irish wolfhounds, drinking Guinness, and a hurling competition tomorrow.

Marjorie and her husband Terry wanted to bring this event to Naperville to have fun, raise money for charity, and “we’re sixth generation. My grandkids are Irish. So how do you maintain what the Irish do and what they’re all about? This is one way to do that,” said Terry.

The event was supposed to happen last year, but was canceled due to the pandemic.

“It’s just so nice to see people out here and enjoying themselves,” said Terry. “It’s been a rough year for a year and a half or so. It’s nice to be out and enjoy the good weather.”

Back Saturday

Naperville Irish Fest will be back tomorrow. The Saturday event will run from noon until 10 p.m. at Frontier Sports Complex.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.