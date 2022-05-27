Inaugural DuPage Community Arts Festival Debuts Tomorrow

Tomorrow is the inaugural DuPage Community Arts Festival. Held at the north grounds of the DuPage County Fairgrounds, the event is meant to be a true celebration of the arts.

Music, Art, and Fun

There will be three different stages for music performance, with a long line-up of musical acts. Ides of March will be the headliner. Others taking the stage include Muriel Anderson, the Orbert Davis Quintet, Ralph Covert and Ralph’s World, Son Monarcas, the DuPage Symphony Ensembles, the Chicago Jazz Academy, Vital Signs, the Road Show Inc. Show Choir, and Elmhurst Symphony Chamber groups. Artist Lewis Achenbach will also put on a visual performance.

But music isn’t the only art on display. Local artists will be spread throughout the festival, showing off and selling their wares.

Support For Local Artists

The event was put together by an Ad Hoc Arts Committee, tasked by DuPage County to help create a way to support local artists who have been struggling over the past two years in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This event will highlight the importance of the arts and the pivotal role they play in driving economic development. A thriving arts community means a thriving DuPage County,” said Lynn LaPlante, Chairwoman of the Ad Hoc Fine Arts Committee. “This brand-new initiative gives these talented artists a platform to promote the amazing work they’re doing. It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to come together and celebrate as a community after a very difficult two years.”

Food trucks and a beer tent will also be part of the day’s fun.

Ticket Information

The event starts off at 10 a.m. and will run through 11 p.m. at the fairgrounds, which are located at 2015 Manchester Road in Wheaton. Tickets can be bought either in advance, or at the gate. Presale tickets come at a discount, at $20 for adults, $10 for kids 3 to 12, and $50 for a family pass. At the gate, costs will be $25 for adults, $12 for kids 3 to 12, and $60 for a family pass. Children under 3 get in free.

Proceeds from the event will support future arts-related efforts. More information and ticket sales can be found on the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds website.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

