In-Person Summer School Can Resume, With Limits

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced yesterday that limited, in-person Summer School may resume, with limits. The executive order applies to all Illinois public and private schools – elementary through high school.
Before the order, many schools already decided to implement remote learning for the summer. This marks the first big step forward toward the possibility of returning to in-person learning for Illinois schools in the fall.
Special populations, which may include students with IEPs, English Learners and those who received incompletes during remote instruction should receive priority consideration for summer school services.
Naperville Schools Keep Remote Summer Learning
District 204 plans to continue with remote learning. As of this post, District 203 hasn’t confirmed their plans, but back in May the Board of Education voted for remote learning.
Schools that do return to in-person summer school must adhere to the following guidelines:
- Prohibits more than 10 individuals from gathering in one space;
- Follow social distancing policies
- Requires use of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), with anyone over the age of 2 required to wear a face covering.
- Wash hands frequently, conduct symptom and temperature checks before entering the school building.
- Regularly clean and sanitize buildings and equipment, restrict the borrowing or sharing of items.
- Individuals who show any signs or symptoms of illness should stay home.
Stage 3 Education Updates
Now that Illinois is in Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois Plan, there are new activities that are now allowed to take place in person including:
- Behind the Wheel instruction with no more than two students in a car at a time
- Staff meetings and professional development
- Early Childhood, Special Education, and English Learner screenings
- Extended school year activities
- School buildings may be used for summer camps and other third party programs
- Individualized Education Program meetings
- School registration
- Child Find activities
- Summer meals distribution
- Mediation and Due Process hearings
- Special Education evaluations
- Schools may also serve as testing sites for students
