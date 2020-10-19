In-Person Learning for Young District 203 Students Postponed

Posted on October 19, 2020

In-Person Learning Postponed

Naperville School District 203 announced they will not return to in-person learning until, tentatively, November 4 based on guidance released today by the DuPage County Health Department.

Some early childhood and kindergarten students were set to start their first day of in-person learning on October 20. Junior high and high school students were going to continue eLearning only, with some targeted students coming back to some in-person learning.

The following are the updated changes based on today’s announcement:

Early Childhood

Early childhood students will not return to in-person learning at this time. eLearning schedules will continue with the teacher they are currently assigned to as of October 19 following the half-day or full-day schedule. Individual students will continue to be invited in for in-person learning.

Elementary School

Students will not return to in-person instruction at this time. a.m./p.m. eLearning schedules will continue as planned. Mondays remain an eLearning day.

Junior High

The block eLearning schedule will begin as planned with the a.m. class periods on Tuesday/Thursday and the p.m. class periods on Wednesday/Friday. Mondays remain an eLearning day for students with all nine periods taught that day. The 10% model of in-person instruction will continue for targeted students.

High School

Block eLearning schedule will continue with periods 1-4 on Tuesday/Thursday and periods 5-8 on Wednesday/Friday. The 10% model of in person instruction will continue for targeted students. Mondays remain an eLearning day.

K-12 Specialized Programs

In person instruction will continue as scheduled. Group A will attend Tuesday/Wednesday and Group B will attend Thursday/Friday. Mondays remain an eLearning day.

  • Elementary: 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
  • Junior High: 8:35 a.m.-12:50 p.m.
  • High School: 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Connections

In-person instruction will continue as scheduled. Group A/B cohorts will remain the same.

Childcare

Champions and YMCA will have childcare available for District 203 elementary students from 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. starting Tuesday, October 20.

Board of Education Meeting

A school board of education meeting is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. The district said administrators plan to “update the community on our monitoring of the COVID-19 health metrics and protocols.”

You can watch the meeting here.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

