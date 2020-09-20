Importance of Flu Shot During COVID-19

Flu Shot During COVID-19

Flu season is almost here, which means it’s time to get the flu shot. It’s especially important this year during COVID-19.

“Given the fact that we’re in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic it’s more important than ever because the flu virus and the novel coronavirus are going to be circulating at the same time,” said Edward-Elmhurst Health Internist Dr. Mark Gomez. “The spread is almost similar and the best thing to do since we don’t have a vaccine for COVID-19 is to minimize your risk of getting the flu.”

How to Prevent the Flu

And just like with COVID, the best way to prevent the spread of the flu is to follow the three ‘W’s’ – wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear a mask.

Since seasonal influenza symptoms – cough, runny nose, and fever – are similar to COVID-19, Dr. Gomez recommends reaching out to your physician.

“Right now we don’t’ have a rapid test that can distinguish between influenza and the novel coronavirus at the same time,” said Gomez. “The best thing you can do right now to minimize your risk of getting the flu is to get your flu shot.”

The doctor recommends getting the flu vaccine every year, which reduces your risk of contracting influenza by 40-60 percent.

Anyone age six months and above can get a flu shot.

