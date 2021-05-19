Illinois State Board of Education Adopts Resolution Requiring Full In-Person Learning This Fall

The Illinois State Board of Education adopted a resolution today requiring schools to have full in-person learning next school year.

Remote Learning Under Certain Conditions

There is some allowance for remote learning, which the resolution says should be “made available for students who are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and are under a quarantine order by a local public health department or the Illinois Department of Public Health.”

The resolution received unanimous approval from the board. Implementation of the ISBE resolution is “subject to favorable public health conditions.”

The adoption of the resolution does not change state policy. State Superintendent Carmen Ayala is expected to make a declaration after the end of the current school year, which would be an enforceable mandate, according to a report by CBS2 Chicago.

“This plan begins to transition us toward a future in which we are no longer under a gubernatorial disaster proclamation and the pandemic-related remote learning statutes no longer apply,” Ayala said in a statement.

Local Districts

Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie District 204 have both indicated that they plan to return to full in-person learning again for the 2021-2022 school year. Those plans are still in the early stages, and will be discussed at future school board meetings.

Vaccination Progress

Recently both the FDA and CDC approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12-15. Studies show the Pfizer trial had 100% efficacy for all 1,000 12-15 year olds receiving the vaccine.

Studies with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are currently underway for children under age 12, with results expected in early fall.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!