Illinois Lawmakers Respond to Storming of U.S. Capitol

Illinois lawmakers are reacting on Twitter after a crowd of protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol today, with Governor J.B. Pritzker calling for President Donald Trump to be impeached and removed from office.

The House and Senate were evacuated earlier today as rioters breached both chambers of Congress, stopping the electoral vote count. One woman was shot during the incident, later dying from her injuries.

Representative Sean Casten (D-6th District) tweeted at 1:24 p.m. that protesters had entered the Capitol, tweeting shortly afterward, “Audio from house floor: ‘Get under your chairs if necessary. Stay calm.’”

He later tweeted, “The President and his enablers have unleashed a beast. They alone MAY have the power to get it under control. This is an attempted coup. We need a whole of government approach to secure our democracy right now, not some childish partisan posturing.”

Representative Bill Foster (D – 11th District) tweeted, “This is what weeks of undermining democracy has led to, and blame for this disgraceful situation lays at the feet of the President and the Members of Congress who have put loyalty to him above their loyalty to the Constitution.”

He later tweeted, “Let’s be clear: as soon as law enforcement secures the Capitol, we will return to fulfill our Constitutional duty.”

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) shared with CBS News that a staff member grabbed the Electoral College ballots before evacuation. She tweeted “Let me be clear – this will still end with Joe Biden being sworn in as President of the United States on January 20th. A mob of people following a wannabe tin-pot dictator with a fragile ego will not win, democracy will.”

Representative Lauren Underwood (D – 14th District) released a statement saying in part, “Today’s insurrection was a result of more than just years of inflammatory rhetoric, but elected leaders capitalizing on hate and anti-democratic anger. There should be no historical sanctuary for those who ignited this fire. These terrorists will not win and democracy will prevail.”

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) tweeted, “This shameful chapter in our nation’s history is the real legacy of Donald Trump. On January 20, we can begin the process of healing the wounds of this country and start to put this national nightmare behind us.”

Governor J.B. Pritzker tweeted, “This violence is abhorrent and is nothing like what the founders envisioned for this nation. The peaceful transition of power is a bedrock of our democracy. It is sacred and must be protected.”

He later released a statement calling on Congress to impeach and remove President Trump, which reads in part, “As the heart of our democracy was under siege and blood was literally being spilled in our most sacred halls, Donald Trump was praising the attackers. There are real questions about what efforts the President made to protect our Congress or what obstructions he committed that has prevented the ending of the siege. There is no doubt in my mind that his efforts to encourage a coup represent high treason to this democracy, our Constitution and all Americans. He poses a danger to our nation.”

Earlier in the day before the siege at the Capitol, President Donald Trump told supporters outside of the White House not to accept defeat. Later, after the Capitol had been stormed, he tweeted at 2:13 p.m., “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank You!” The President then released a video on Twitter at 4:15 p.m. saying “you have to go home now, we have to have peace,” while reiterating false claims of the election being stolen.

photo courtesy: CSPAN

