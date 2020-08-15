Warning Level

IDPH Reports Will County at Warning Level for COVID-19

Posted on August 14, 2020

Will County at Warning Level

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that 14 counties are considered to be at warning level for COVID-19, one of which is Will County.

A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. Here are the warning levels for Will County:

“These counties saw cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, birthday parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, bars, sports camps, and spread among members of the same household,” said the IDPH in the press release. “Public health officials are seeing people in some communities are not wearing masks, or if they are, they are being worn incorrectly.”

The metrics are updated weekly, from the Sunday-Saturday of the prior week.

DuPage County

DuPage County is not at warning level since it has triggered only one warning for one of the IDPH’s metrics. The county is currently at 82 new cases per 100,000 in a one-week period.

The target is to be at less than 50 per 100,000.

Last week DuPage County asked community members to use precautions that help limit the spread of COVID-19 and warned they will impose restrictions if needed if numbers continue to climb.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

