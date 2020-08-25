IDPH Implements Additional Restrictions for Will, Kankakee Counties

Additional Restrictions for Will County

The IDPH and Governor J.B. Pritzker are implementing additional restrictions for Will and Kankakee counties as the COVID-19 positivity rate has exceeded 8 percent for three days in a row.

The two counties make up Region 7, one of the 11 Emergency Medical Services Regions created by the governor to better monitor and control the spread of COVID-19.

Starting August 26, group gatherings in Will and Kankakee counties will be limited to 25 people or less. Bars and restaurants will be restricted to outdoor service and must close by 11:00 p.m. Tables must be placed 6 feet apart, and reservations are required for each party.

Gaming and casinos also must close by 11:00 p.m.and are limited to 25 percent capacity.

The complete list of restrictions is as follows:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11:00pm

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11:00pm

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00pm, are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

The mitigations do not currently apply to schools.

Monitoring by IDPH

The IDPH will track the positivity rate in Region 7 over a 14-day monitoring period to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigation should remain in place.

If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5 percent over a 14-day period, the region will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan. If the positivity rate averages between 6.5 percent and 8 percent, IDPH will continue to monitor the region to determine if additional mitigations are needed.

If the positivity rate averages greater than or equal to 8 percent after 14 days, more stringent mitigations will be applied to further reduce spread of the virus.

Phase 4

As a reminder, Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan includes the following:

Phase 4 – Revitalization