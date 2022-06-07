Deceased Man Shot by Naperville Police Identified

Deceased man identified in fatal shooting by Naperville Police Officer.

The man fatally shot by Naperville Police on June 3rd, has been identified as Edward C. Samaan, 28, Illinois by the DuPage County Coroner’s Office. The man was a Naperville resident according to a press release from the Coroner’s office.

The office has also performed an autopsy and is further conducting investigation such as toxicology.

Last Friday, a shooting took place today around 11 a.m. The involved officer was making a traffic stop near the intersection of Bond Street and McDowell Road. During the stop, another car unrelated to the original incident pulled up next to the pulled over vehicle. A man got of the car and charged at the officer while holding a hatchet, authorities said. Police have released a still image from the officer’s bodycam, which shows the hatchet in the man’s hand.

The officer was not injured in the incident. The NPD says he is a 22-year-veteran of the force.

Independent Investigation

After the incident, the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team (MERIT) and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office were contacted. They will be conducting an independent investigation into what happened.

NCTV17 reports.

