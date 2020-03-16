Seniors

ICN Youth Make Deliveries to Seniors

Posted on March 15, 2020

The Islamic Center of Naperville’s youth and other local young professionals have teamed up to help seniors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Helping Seniors

Young professionals Mohammed Azam and Ahmed Syed and ICN educational director and sheikh Omar Hedroug have been spearheading the initiative. The group of 25 volunteers are delivering groceries and medication to seniors, free of charge, who cannot or are trying to avoid leaving their homes during this time.

“It’s amazing to see their concern for the elderly and their understanding about the need to step up and help and the commitment these youth have toward the community they live in,” said ICN member Shafeek Abooubaker.

Where are They Helping?

They are offering their services in Naperville and Aurora, but they could start helping other nearby cities too.

Their efforts have also inspired other mosques in Glendale Heights, Oak Brook, and more to start up their own groups.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features

VIDEO PRODUCTION

Are you maximizing the potential video can deliver for your brand? Find out more about what video services NCTV17 has to offer!

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(12127) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12126) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12128) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12129) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(13588) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409