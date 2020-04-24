ICN Launches Ramadan iDrive Program

ICN Launches Ramadan iDrive The Islamic Center of Naperville (ICN) is launching their Ramadan Iftar iDrive Program tonight for the first day of Ramadan. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from from sunrise to sunset for one month. Iftar is the evening meal to break that fast. Because of COVID-19, the organization wanted to provide a resource to help the community during this time.

The iDrive will provide free, pre-packaged dinners to the elderly, needy, and vulnerable community members of ICN during the month.

How to Register and Pickup

To register, visit the ICN website and fill out the form. There’s also an option to select how many days you need a meal.

You can pickup the meals at ICN Ogden (2844 Ogden Avenue) through the “no contact” drive-thru or request a delivery. Both of these services will be available from 6 to 7 p.m. daily during Ramadan.