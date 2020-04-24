ICN Launches Ramadan iDrive Program

ICN Launches Ramadan iDrive
The Islamic Center of Naperville (ICN) is launching their Ramadan Iftar iDrive Program tonight for the first day of Ramadan.
During Ramadan, Muslims fast from from sunrise to sunset for one month. Iftar is the evening meal to break that fast. Because of COVID-19, the organization wanted to provide a resource to help the community during this time.
The iDrive will provide free, pre-packaged dinners to the elderly, needy, and vulnerable community members of ICN during the month.
How to Register and Pickup
To register, visit the ICN website and fill out the form. There’s also an option to select how many days you need a meal.
You can pickup the meals at ICN Ogden (2844 Ogden Avenue) through the “no contact” drive-thru or request a delivery. Both of these services will be available from 6 to 7 p.m. daily during Ramadan.
iDrive Menu
- Monday: Haveli (2 dates, chicken biryani, 4 pakora, raita)
- Tuesday: Porto’s Peri Peri (chicken leg and thigh piece with rice and corn)
- Wednesday: Haveli (2 dates, chicken pulao, 4 pakora, raita)
- Thursday: Mr. Broast (2 dates, veggie samosa, fruit, chicken tandoori paratha roll)
- Friday: Porto’s Peri Peri (chicken leg and thigh piece with rice and corn)
- Saturday: Mr. Broast (2 dates, veggie samosa, fruit, seekh kabob paratha roll)
- Sunday: Pita Inn (kofta kabab, shish kabab, chicken, falafel, tabule salad, rice, pita bread)
How You Can Help
ICN is accepting monetary donations to help with the purchase of the meals. You can send donations through their website by clicking on “Donate for Iftar.”
Ramadan Mubarak from all of us at Naperville Community Television!
Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.
If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!
LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!Sign Up Today!