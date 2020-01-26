Husky Heroes Sled Through the Morton Arboretum

Husky Heroes

The crowd gathered to watch as the Husky Heroes made their way through the snow at the Morton Arboretum.

“Husky Heroes is our annual dog sledding event,” said Morton Arboretum special events coordinator Mary D’Amico. “So we partner with Adopt a Husky and we bring in a dozen or so dogs to give demonstrations of dog sledding and skijoring.”

Meet the Husky Heroes

And once the champs show off their sledding skills on the quarter-mile track, you can meet the Siberian Huskies and their friends to learn more about the canines.

The fan-favorite event has been going on for 18 years and was introduced to showcase the arboretum in the winter.

“A lot of people think of us as a place to go in the fall and see the trees,” said D’Amico. “And so we thought why not bring dogs that love to enjoy the winter and show people how beautiful the arboretum can be at this time of year.”

Adopt A Husky

By the end of the day, you may not be able to resist those blue eyes. That’s why non-profit group, Adopt a Husky, also brought out their adoptable furry friends.

If you missed today’s event, the Husky Heroes will be back tomorrow.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!