Hundreds Gather for Pro-Impeachment Rally

Posted on December 18, 2019

Impeach & Remove Rally

Hundreds gathered at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion last night for a rally calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“I’ve been monitoring what’s going on with the government, Congress, and the presidency. Congress is not holding the president accountable, something needed to be done. And I knew I would feel bad if I didn’t do something,” said organizer Rovert Landolfi.

Nationwide Event

The Naperville rally was one of many held across the nation, meant to send a message that “nobody is above the law.”

“Right now we’re literally living through history. We’re setting a precedent for the next presidents that are going to be elected. If we let this sort of behavior continue, then what is going to happen to our government?” said Nikitha Ballari.

Against Impeachment

But not everyone believes impeachment is the right choice.

“I’ve had 13 presidents in my life and I think Donald Trump is doing a great job. I don’t agree with him 100 percent as far as behavior, but for what I hired him to do, I feel he’s doing it and I believe in his policies,” said Bruce Pope.

Government Vote

After hearing from the speakers, the crowd walked down to Jackson Avenue.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on impeachment later today.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

