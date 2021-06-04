Humane Society Set for Grand Reopening

The Naperville Area Humane Society’s $2 million renovations are complete and they’re ready to show off the new facility.

“We pretty much almost doubled our space,” said Executive Director Kristen Funk. “It’s more space to take in more animals, it’s more space to expand our current programs, more space for volunteers. So we’re just beyond thrilled for this expansion and it was well overdue.”

New Features

A new reception area, more space for cats, an isolation and intake wing, and a puppy room are just part of what’s been added to the space.

And they’re already starting to fill up.

“We’re getting there,” said Funk. “Obviously this space was something that we’re working to grow into. We would love to fill it up right away but it’s kind of a gradual process. We need to slowly bring volunteers back.”

Grand Opening Open House

To celebrate and help fund the massive upgrades, the Naperville Area Humane Society is hosting a grand opening on June 6. It will be an open house style event from noon to 4 p.m. where visitors can check out the new facility. But the main event is the 1 o’clock raffle drawing for an Airstream travel trailer.

“We’re working with Airstream of Naperville which has been more than generous with us and they’re allowing us to raffle off a Bambi, so that’s exciting,” said Funk.

All are welcome to show up to tour the “pup-dated” facility.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.