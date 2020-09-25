Huge Early Voting Turnout | Central Park Place Update | Art of Inclusion

Huge Early Voting Turnout

DuPage and Will counties saw huge early voting turnouts yesterday, with hundreds lining up to cast their ballots for the November 3 election. DuPage County had 660 voters on the first day, and Will County saw 716. Mail-in ballots are at higher numbers as well, with a record count of over 100,000 mailed out in Will County, and more than 159,000 being sent out in DuPage County. That’s compared with about 30,000 in Will County for the 2016 Presidential election, and 32,000 in DuPage.

Update on Central Park Place

Central Park Place and the old Nichols Library project are one step closer to being done and open to the public. At last night’s Naperville Historic Preservation Commission meeting, the group approved a proposed modification to the exterior façade of Central Park Place with the removal of three seat walls and setback variance for the property. According to Great Central Properties, the petitioner and owner of the soon-to-be four-story multi-use building, prospective retailers did not want the seat walls, which is why they requested the modification. The matter will now go to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Art of Inclusion Inaugural Piece

The Art of Inclusion committee will be finishing up its inaugural piece of art tomorrow. Big letters reading “Naperville Together” will be painted in the Naperville Township parking lot. Kids are invited to participate by placing their handprint in the letter “N” between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The new committee’s mission is to create public art that reflects the diversity of Naperville and promotes unity and inclusion in the community.

New K9

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has a new addition to its K9 Unit. K9 Elizabeth, or Liz, has almost completed her training. The 10-month-old bloodhound will be able to locate at-risk adults and children if they go missing by using their scent. Liz is the seventh addition to the K9 Unit.