How You Can Enjoy Earth Day During Stay-At-Home Order

Though Earth Day will be a bit different this year because of COVID-19 you can still enjoy the worldwide day.

Kay McKeen, executive director of SCARCE, says the nonprofit has several activities anyone can take part in.

“We have a little paper Earth that we’re going to have on our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram,” said McKeen. “Parents and school districts are going to send them out to kids. Parents are going to print them out and kids are going to color them and hopefully put them in their front windows taking care of our earth.”

Earth Day Trivia

SCARCE will also have a virtual meet-up today at 3 p.m., and will have a trivia event about Earth Day.

Dispose of Your PPE Safely

One of the best ways to celebrate the day is to get outside, and if you do, McKeen ask you follow CDC guidelines and dispose of your personal protective equipment safely.

“Right now one of things that we’re seeing is litter. People are wearing disposable gloves they’re wearing those masks, as they should be that’s a good thing to do, but then they take them off when they get in their car and throw them on the ground,” said McKeen. “So if you’re going to be taking off your gloves [and masks] before you get in your car, have a bag to put those dirty gloves and masks in. You don’t want to litter them.”

#EarthWeekNapervilleEfforts

And while you’re outside, you can take part in the Naperville Park District #EarthWeekNapervilleEfforts and collect littler around your neighborhood.

McKeen says staying at home does allow families come together and enjoy what the world has to offer.

“It’s not an easy time, the good parts are hard to find right now,” said McKeen. “I do think we can take this time that we have to be slowing down and enjoy nature and what the planet does have for us is maybe the best take away.”

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

