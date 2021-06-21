How To Help In Naperville Tornado Relief Efforts

Tornado relief efforts are underway in Naperville. Naperville residents unaffected by last night’s tornado who want to help with clean-up efforts can contact the City of Naperville. “At this time, we are asking all volunteer and donation inquiries to be directed to our community service department at 630-305-5340,” said Mayor Steve Chirico at a press conference earlier today.

Other Ways to Help Relief Efforts

For other tornado relief efforts, donations can be made to the Red Cross. Bottled water donations are being accepted in the front lobby at the municipal center, 400 S. Eagle St. Community and religious organizations are also organizing their relief efforts.

“At this point we’re reaching out to find out where we can serve. Our community is standing by to help with clean up or immediate relief efforts as they emerge,” said Keri Ladouceur, the Community Pastor at Community Christian Church. Ladouceur also said they could receive monetary donations with the memo “Community Cares Tornadoes” to ensure the funds go directly towards relief.

The Islamic Center of Naperville’s Youth Volunteer Teams are also ready to help. They can be contacted at 773-234-6627.

The West Suburban Community Pantry expanded their hours to help storm victims who need immediate assistance. Expanded hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30-5:00 and Saturday 8:30-noon. If assistance is needed, please call the assistance hotline at 630-512-9921 extension 0. These expanded hours also include donation time, and the pantry is asking for shelf-stable items. Monetary donations can be made as well.

Naperville News 17’s Angela Hager reports.

