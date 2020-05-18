House Fire Displaces Naperville Family

A house fire in a single family home in the 1200 block of Chateaugay Avenue has displaced a family of four. The fire broke out in the basement Monday morning, resulting in a family member calling 9-1-1 at 11:38am. Fire crews arrived within six minutes, by which time, all four family members were clear of the home.

Within 20 minutes of arriving at the scene, a total of 24 personnel extinguished the fire. Additional time was spent extinguishing smoldering material and removing smoke from the structure.

No Reported Injuries in the House Fire

There were no reported injuries to the family members or first responders. Assistance was provided by the American Red Cross to provide temporary housing for the displaced family. Two family pets were located in the residence, having died due to smoke inhalation.

The Cause of the Fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the house deemed uninhabitable after consulting with an inspector from the Naperville Transportation Engineering and Development Department.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Naperville Police Department and the Naperville Electric Department in addition to crews from Bolingbrook, Downers Grove, Wheaton and Westmont Fire Departments.

Reporting for Naperville News 17, Kevin Jackman