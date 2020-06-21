House Fire at 2100 Block of Jessica Court

House Fire at Jessica Court

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a house fire on June 20 around 9 p.m at the 2100 block of Jessica Court.

A neighbor of the single-family home reported the fire. When firefighters arrived, heavy black smoke and fire could be seen from the side of the house.

No Injuries

The fire department evacuated one resident of the home. No firefighters or residents were injured.

The residence was deemed uninhabitable and the Naperville Fire Department Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

