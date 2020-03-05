Honoring The Naperville Woman Who Inspired #APintForKim

The woman who inspired hundreds to donate blood through the #APintForKim movement died yesterday afternoon, March 3.

Kim’s Story:

Kimberley Sandford had been fighting cancer for some time. In 2012, she was first diagnosed with a rare combination of two different types of cancer, which went into remission. She also battled thyroid cancer.

But in May 2018, she got word that her cancer had returned, and had now spread to her bones. Her case was said to be one in 10 million.

Inspired to Help Others:

During treatment at Edward Hospital in January, she received nearly 40 blood and plasma transfusions.

As a way to give back and help others in need, her family is on a mission to inspire 100,000 blood donations in 2020.

“A Pint for Kim” Blood Drive and Raffle:

On March 8, they’re holding their inaugural “A Pint for Kim” Blood Drive and Raffle, which will now also serve as a celebration and remembrance of Kim’s life.

On Kim’s Caring Bridge page, the family posted, “Kim did not want a wake or funeral. Even in death, she’d rather focus on giving back than having any attention on herself. This Sunday’s blood drive in her honor will serve in lieu of a wake. It will be a celebration of her life and of giving back, paying goodness forward, and living a life of compassion.”

The event is being held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Iron Gate Motor Condos, 2228 W. Ferry Road, Naperville. Donors can sign up through the online mobile drive schedule, or can be taken as walk-ins on the day of the event.

Other Ways to Help:

“A Pint for Kim” organizers have shared these other ways to help them reach their 100,000 donations in 2020 goal, and continue to honor Kim.

Go to any Verisiti blood center and give blood and ask them to mark your donation as “A Pint for Kim”.

Sign up for and download the Red Cross app, go to “Impact”, search “A Pint for Kim” under teams, enroll on our team, and create an appointment and donate blood through the Red Cross.

Donate anywhere, anytime, any organization… and post a photo on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter with # apintforKim in the caption so we can see!

Ask us how we can help YOU set up a “A Pint For Kim” blood drive in your region!!!!

Continue to donate on a regular basis!

photo credit: @apintforKim Facebook page