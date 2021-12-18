Holly Jolly Days at Naper Settlement

Holly Jolly Days

Naper Settlement has brought the first annual Holly Jolly Days to the community this holiday season. “Holly Jolly Days is an opportunity for families to come spend time together and hear Christmas stories, watch our blacksmith make some really cool reindeer shoes and tell a fantastic story while he does it,” said Jackie Maronic, the learning experiences team leader at Naper Settlement.

“There’s also an opportunity for kids and parents and grandparents and brothers and sisters to do crafts and string fruit like they would have done in the past. There’s also opportunities for children to write a letter to Santa and we have a Victorian selfie stop in our mansion.

Spreading Holiday Cheer

“Naper Settlement wanted to offer the community some holiday cheer and an opportunity to relax and be together, having a fun time in our historic houses. Just that they have a fantastic time and that they could be assured of their letters to Santa reaching the North Pole. We definitely want to spread some holiday cheer to the community.” Holly Jolly Days will be back at Naper Settlement December 20 through December 23 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.