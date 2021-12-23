Holiday Spirit Lights Up Naperville Homes

With the holiday season upon us, Naperville homeowners are showing the spirit of the season with some dazzling displays. Here are a sampling of just some of the many light shows you can catch on a drive around town.

The Believe House website provides a map of dozens of the decorated holiday homes in Naperville. If you stop and stay for a while to watch some of the music-synced shows, be respectful of neighbors by turning off your headlights and keeping the music volume at a reasonable level.

Naperville’s holiday spirit earned it a place this year as the fifth most festive holiday town in the United States, according to a report by Sixt.com. It even managed to edge out Santa Claus, Indiana, which came in sixth in the rankings. The top spot was taken by Branson, Missouri.

We here at NCTV17 wish all of you a very Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year! Thank you for your continued support; we look forward to sharing more stories of our community in 2022!

