Holiday Lights Show in Bolingbrook

The Promenade at Bolingbrook is putting on their annual Holiday Lights Show. At the heard of the promenade stands a 45-foot tree with about 75,000 LED lights that sings and flashes to the music.

There’s a total of 20 different holiday songs the tree and lights are synced up to.

“You name the Christmas song and we got it on this tree. There’s four songs the top of every hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through the holidays,” said Tom Castagnoli, general manager of The Promenade at Bolingbrook.

Early Set Up

It takes the promenade three weeks to set up the tree. This year they added 10 new songs and this is the 13th year the promenade puts on the light show for the community.

“We put it up three weeks earlier this year just to give some happy thoughts for the holidays since the year’s been so rough,” said Castagnoli. “I’m hoping they’ll just sit, relax, and enjoy the music and forget about everything that’s been going on this year.”

You can watch the Holiday Lights Show at The Promenade at Bolingbrook until December 31.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

