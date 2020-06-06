HoldenStrong: Holden’s Car Parade

Holden Mullen

Since he was a year old, 3-year-old Holden Mullen has been fighting his Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor (ATRT), an aggressive type of brain cancer. Back in September 2019, his family held a lemonade stand to raise money for pediatric cancer after he’d just finished chemotherapy and was in remission.

But just two months later in November, an MRI showed he’d relapsed. The cancer was back and spread to other areas. This time the family tried a new, experimental drug but it proved ineffective.

Now they’ve gone back to the original relapse treatment that slowed the progression of the cancer. On the HoldenStrong – ATRT Facebook page, the family wrote:

There are no curative options left, as his cancer has outsmarted the available drugs. Instead we are choosing a treatment that will allow him to be home each day, being a toddler, enjoying his home with his family and not the hospital.

Holden’s Car Parade

Since his relapse, his family has created a bucket list and is fulfilling the boy’s wishes. Holden loves construction and cement mixers, so thanks to Innovative Concrete, he was able to ride in a Dump truck and watched construction workers on the job. And some unusual pets were another request – two pet ducks.

Another item on the list is a car parade. Family, friends, and neighbors came together today for Holden’s Car Parade. Cars drove by and honked to show their support. By the end of the parade, Holden was surrounded by his family and a pile of gifts.

Sending Mail

The Mullen family said Holden enjoys getting mail, whether that’s letters, drawings, or cards. They got a P.O Box to receive all the meaningful messages:

Holden Mullen

P.O Box 2194

Naperville IL, 60567-2194

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.