High School Seniors Honored with Rotary Club Scholarship Awards

Seniors Honored

The Rotary Club of Naperville announced the recipients of its annual Rotary Pursuit of Life Awards. The club awarded 14 outstanding high school seniors a total of $32,000 in scholarships.

The Rotary Club usually hosts a luncheon for the students, their families, and friends to present the awards but had to find another way to do that due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year we had to get creative,” said Rotary Club President, Rachel Ossyra. “We wanted to find a way to recognize the students, celebrate their achievements, and thank our scholarship supporters.”

Online Celebration

The Rotary Club of Naperville hosted its first-ever online celebration with recipients, families, friends, distinguished community members, educators, and Rotary Club members on May 15. Through social media and videos, the club will give time to each recipient “to be acknowledged and feel special.”

The high school seniors will also have yard signs placed at their homes.

“We congratulate these deserving seniors on their achievements and their commitment to serving others.” said Scholarship Chair, Molly Martin. “They have each demonstrated an ability to work hard in school, inspire their peers and devote significant effort to better their schools and their local communities. The Class of 2020 will miss out on many of their senior year celebrations. We need to let them know that the current situation does not diminish their accomplishments.”

The Seniors

Gene Drendel Scholarship: Isaac Noren, Naperville Central High School, for athletic excellence and providing service to the community.

Isaac Noren, Naperville Central High School, for athletic excellence and providing service to the community. Service Above Self Scholarship: Alexa Howard and Aushka Sharma, Neuqua Valley High School, for a substantial commitment to school and community service.

Alexa Howard and Aushka Sharma, Neuqua Valley High School, for a substantial commitment to school and community service. Frank Slocumb Scholarship: Morgan Carioscia, Metea Valley High School, for those who have a high moral character, active in multiple community service organizations, have high financial need.

Morgan Carioscia, Metea Valley High School, for those who have a high moral character, active in multiple community service organizations, have high financial need. Make a Difference North Central College Scholarship: Abby Granato, Neuqua Valley High School and Simoa Hudakova, Naperville North High School, for seniors attending North Central College and who have excelled in leadership, service, and display the spirit of Rotary.

Abby Granato, Neuqua Valley High School and Simoa Hudakova, Naperville North High School, for seniors attending North Central College and who have excelled in leadership, service, and display the spirit of Rotary. Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise “Above and Beyond” Scholarship: Megan McFadden, Naperville Central High School, for an exemplary history of service and a lifelong commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.

Megan McFadden, Naperville Central High School, for an exemplary history of service and a lifelong commitment to making a difference in the lives of others. At-Hope Scholarship: Alayna Healy, Naperville North High School, Shaurya Mathur, Neuqua Valley High School, Samanta Wigfall and Verae Fields, Waubonsie Valley High School, Elise Kim, Metea Valley High School, and Quinn Dzieginski, Naperville Central High School, for seniors who have overcome a challenge over the course of their high school career.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!