High Powered Rifles Sales Ban | Bus Service Requested | Homecoming Fest

High Powered Rifles Sales Ban

Naperville’s City Council will vote on a proposed ban on sales of certain high powered rifles in Naperville at their Tuesday meeting. The ordinance was discussed at the group’s meeting last month and has since undergone several changes. Previously some semi-automatic handguns as well as large-capacity magazines for handguns had been included on the sale ban list, but have since been removed. There are also exceptions which would allow sales of high powered rifles to federal, state or local law enforcement agencies and officers, as well as the U.S. military. The ban would apply to licensed gun sellers, but not private sales by unlicensed parties. If the ordinance is approved, it would take effect on January 1, 2023.

Bus Service Requested

Some Naperville and Aurora parents spoke out at Monday night’s Indian Prairie School District 204 board meeting, upset about having bus service pulled from their neighborhoods. Residents of Naperville’s Eagle Pointe neighborhood and Aurora’s Colony Lakes had concerns about their children now having to cross busy streets to walk to school after their bus service was canceled. The affected students attend either Still or Fischer middle schools. Parents cited safety issues with walking either near or across Montgomery, Frontenac or Eola roads. They asked that the district reinstate the bus service. As remarks were made during public comment, the district’s policy is to not respond directly during the meeting but follow up “by an administrator as appropriate.”

Defibrillators In Parks

The Naperville Park District hopes to install automatic external defibrilators (AEDs) in some city parks The park district has partnered with the City of Naperville on this initiative to increase the public’s accessibility to AEDs. Defibrilators at each park would contain batteries, adult and pediatric pads, a ready kit with a face shield, gloves, a razor, scissors, a dry towel and several alcohol wipes. The initiative was approved by the Naperville Park Board at its meeting last night.

Homecoming Fest

Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church is holding an end of summer family-friendly music festival. The parish’s second “Homecoming Fest” will be held on the church grounds on August 27 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., and is open to all. The event will feature live music, food trucks, a beer tent, and a KidZone entertainment and play area. It will also showcase the church with docent-led tours of the sanctuary, school tours for alumni, and an exhibit of historic parish items. Advance tickets are now available through the eventbrite website.