HERstory campaign at Naper Settlement

HERstory Campaign

This year Naper Settlement is promoting the HERstory campaign, a celebration of not just women’s history, but also women’s role in shaping our future.

“HERstory is our ability to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of women’s suffrage,” said Rena Tamayo-Calabrese, the president and CEO of Naper Settlement. “This commemoration is really important for us to take a moment to look back and to look forward, about the accomplishments that women have made, because we have always been there.”

HIGHLIGHTING WOMEN WHO MAKE A DIFFERENCE

The Settlement hopes to gather 100 stories about 100 women in the Naperville community, submitted via their website. The stories will then be shared complimenting the “Women’s Wave of Change” exhibit, coming to the settlement this November.

You can go online to send in a 250 word recommendation for a woman or women that you feel have made a significant contribution to our community, whether through business, school, family or community engagement.

