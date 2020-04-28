Naperville Says Goodbye to Herb Nadelhoffer

Naperville said goodbye to Herb Nadelhoffer, who leaves behind a legacy as a loving husband, community member, teacher, builder, veteran, artist, and historian.

Herb Nadelhoffer grew up on his family’s farm in Lisle, where hard work was balanced with fun, games, and good times shared with other farm families from the area.

Remembering Farm Life

Herb Nadelhoffer was one of the first community producers at NCTV17 after it opened in 1987, taking advantage of the new world of cable access to create, with his wife Mary Lou Wehrli, “Black Acre: a Remembrance,” a documentary that chronicles the history of the Nadelhoffer farm and the sale of the property as a symbol of urban sprawl in the 1960s.

More recently, he partnered with NCTV17 to create “Farmers, Corn, Cows, & Hazy Memories.” He used film footage he shot as a child on his farm, footage he videotaped at the Wheatland Plowing Match and Sycamore Steam Show, and interviews with other folks, like him, who grew up on a farm, all to create a look at life on a farm in the early 20th century.

Showcasing his unique knowledge of the area’s harvest, this documentary proved that popping corn, instead of the dent corn grown in this area, makes the best treat for snack aficionados.

Veteran and Educator

Nadelhoffer was a 1951 graduate of Carleton College, honorably served his country in the Korean War, and later attended North Central College and Northwestern University. He also founded Nadelhoffer Energy Works, where he built timber frame homes—including the home he shared with his wife.

His family, and his community, will miss him greatly.

For more Naperville News click here.