Helping to Feed Our Frontline Workers

Helping to Feed Frontline Workers

Grassroots group, Feed the Frontline Chicago, is helping the community during the coronavirus epidemic in two ways: supporting local businesses and delivering free meals to frontline workers.

Relying solely on donations, the team of about 15 purchase food from local establishments, including Totopos Restaurant and Nature’s Best Café in Naperville.

Then the group pays a visit to the essential workers to deliver the meals and snacks to them.

Walgreens on Raymond Drive, Saint Patrick’s Nursing Home, and even Little Friends are some of the places they’ve stopped by in Naperville.

“We like to think of ourselves as feed the forgotten frontline workers because I think in the Chicago area there’s been a fair amount of effort, which is amazing, dedicated to serve those healthcare workers,” said co-founder of the group, Amy Verrando. “So we realized there was more of a need sometimes with just some of the local food bank workers or other frontline employees.”

How You Can Help

The Naperville native co-founded the group in early April, and the group has already raised over $26,000.

If you would like to donate, visit their website.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

