Helping to Feed Our Frontline Workers

Posted on April 26, 2020

Helping to Feed Frontline Workers

Grassroots group, Feed the Frontline Chicago, is helping the community during the coronavirus epidemic in two ways: supporting local businesses and delivering free meals to frontline workers.

Relying solely on donations, the team of about 15 purchase food from local establishments, including Totopos Restaurant and Nature’s Best Café in Naperville.

Then the group pays a visit to the essential workers to deliver the meals and snacks to them.

Walgreens on Raymond Drive, Saint Patrick’s Nursing Home, and even Little Friends are some of the places they’ve stopped by in Naperville.

“We like to think of ourselves as feed the forgotten frontline workers because I think in the Chicago area there’s been a fair amount of effort, which is amazing, dedicated to serve those healthcare workers,” said co-founder of the group, Amy Verrando. “So we realized there was more of a need sometimes with just some of the local food bank workers or other frontline employees.”

How You Can Help

The Naperville native co-founded the group in early April, and the group has already raised over $26,000.

If you would like to donate, visit their website.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features
Do you appreciate daily updates and new content?

Do you appreciate daily updates and new content?

Consider a donation to NCTV17 to help you keep getting the information you need!

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(12127) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12126) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12128) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12129) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(13588) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409