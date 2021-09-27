A Kendall County court hearing scheduled to review the filing of a settlement agreement in the Dennis Hastert hush money case has been postponed until later this week. An out-of-court agreement between the former U.S. House Speaker and a man identified by court records as James Doe was tentatively reached Sept. 15.

About the Case

Hastert is accused of breaching a contract in which he agreed to pay the man $3.5 million to remain mum about sexual abuse he experienced when he was a teenager and Hastert was a wrestling coach at Yorkville High School in the 1980s. The lawsuit alleges that Hastert failed to pay $1.8 million as part of that deal.

A hearing on the settlement agreement has been continued until Sept. 30, officials said.

The identity of the man accusing Hastert of child sexual abuse was expected to be revealed publicly had the case gone to trial, in accordance to an earlier ruling made by a Kendall County judge.

How It Started

The hush money case first came to light in 2016 around the time when Hastert pleaded guilty to federal criminal banking charges. He would ultimately serve more than a year in prison before his release in the summer of 2017.

The details of the tentative settlement agreement have yet to be released.

