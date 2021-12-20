Healthcare Information Technology

Staff Spotlight

It takes more than the doctors and nurses to care for the hospital’s more than 300+ patients at any given time. In this segment, brought to you in partnership with Edward-Elmhurst Health, we introduce you to different staff members at Edward Hospital and spotlight their various departments.

Edward-Elmhurst Health’s Information Technology Department

Officially named one of the most-wired hospital systems in the country, it takes a team of skilled analysts to manage all the technology behind Edward-Elmhurst Health’s various applications. Their Information Technology (IT) department services these apps that many of the doctors, nurses, clinical staff, registration desk, and even patients use on a daily basis. These apps include:

MyEEHealth mobile app for IOS and Android that helps patients keep track of their health anywhere, 24/7.

for IOS and Android that helps patients keep track of their health anywhere, 24/7. MyChart patient portal: Available online and via mobile app, patients can communicate with their doctor, manage appointments, access test results, request prescription renewals and check in for appointments.

Available online and via mobile app, patients can communicate with their doctor, manage appointments, access test results, request prescription renewals and check in for appointments. Virtual visits , including E-visits (online diagnosis and treatment planning via online messaging in MyChart), telephone visits and video visits.

, including E-visits (online diagnosis and treatment planning via online messaging in MyChart), telephone visits and video visits. Real-time online scheduling for doctor visits and tests: New and current patients can schedule an appointment with one of more than 272 physicians, physician assistants or advance practice clinicians with Edward-Elmhurst Health. Patients can also schedule lab tests, mammograms, heart scans, x-rays, dexa scans and other procedures.

for doctor visits and tests: New and current patients can schedule an appointment with one of more than 272 physicians, physician assistants or advance practice clinicians with Edward-Elmhurst Health. Patients can also schedule lab tests, mammograms, heart scans, x-rays, dexa scans and other procedures. Remote monitoring to monitor and track patients’ health while they’re at home.

to monitor and track patients’ health while they’re at home. Real-time Wait Times : ERs, Immediate Cares, Walk-In Clinics

: ERs, Immediate Cares, Walk-In Clinics On My Way/Save My Spot to shorten your wait at Edward-Elmhurst Immediate Cares and Walk in Clinics.

to shorten your wait at Edward-Elmhurst Immediate Cares and Walk in Clinics. Virtual Assistant Chatbot (“Eleanor”) : Symptom checker for COVID-19 and general care navigation.

: Symptom checker for COVID-19 and general care navigation. HealthAware online risk assessments for heart disease, stroke, sleep disorders, cancer, diabetes, weight, addiction, depression and anxiety.

for heart disease, stroke, sleep disorders, cancer, diabetes, weight, addiction, depression and anxiety. Online cost estimator and online bill pay

Online class registration

While much of what the staff does to support these applications is technical in nature, they also often work with patients remotely to ensure their information is accurate and up-to-date and to help them navigate these services. This is particularly relevant when it comes to the MyChart Patient Portal, gives patients and their families the ability to:

Access test results

Request Prescription Renewals

Communicate with their doctor via video visits

Manage and schedule appointments

Application analysts within the information technology department describe MyChart, which is available on all smart phones, has “having your medical records in the palm of your hand.” Just recently, Edward-Elmhurst Health also made the app available on bedside tablets for patients while they remain in the hospital.