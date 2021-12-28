New COVID-19 Restrictions in Place at Edward-Elmhurst Health Facilities

As COVID-19 cases rise in the area, Edward-Elmhurst Health (EEH) is implementing new protocols for entering its facilities, effective today.

No routine visits will be permitted at EEH facilities until further notice.

All adult patients are instructed to come alone should they have an appointment or plan to stop by. That means if a patient is accompanied by a companion or care partner they must wait in their vehicle. But some exceptions will be taken into consideration.

COVID-19 Metrics

The new facility restrictions at EEH come as the first cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant were reported in DuPage County yesterday. At the time, county health authorities announced they had identified 16 cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

In Naperville, health authorities confirmed 2,384 active cases of COVID-19 over the past 14 days as of yesterday.

Edward Hospital in Naperville is currently treating 72 COVID-19 patients with 38 being unvaccinated and 20 being vaccinated/breakthrough. Hospital leaders are also reporting that one COVID-19 related death occurred in the past 24 hours.

As of yesterday, DuPage County reported that confirmed cases of COVID-19 had surpassed the mark it posted Nov. 21, 2020, by accumulating 13,184 over the past 14 days.

Also as of yesterday, Will County reported 10,059 confirmed cases over the past 14 days, a figure slightly down from the mark hit Nov. 21, 2020.

Exceptions to Restrictions

There are several exceptions to the new restrictions at EEH facilities that apply to certain groups.

Pediatric patients

Those under age 18 are allowed to have one parent/guardian present at an outpatient appointment, emergency department or immediate care visit.

Patients under age 18 on the general pediatric unit, pediatric intensive care unit, newborn intensive care unit and special care nursery may have two parents/legal guardians present

Intensive care unit patients

No routine visitors are permitted

Staff will determine if visitors are permissible for those facing extenuating circumstances, such as end of life or a significant change in status

Mother-baby/labor and delivery

One care partner is allowed to be present

A care partner is required to stay in the patient’s room, if their loved one is diagnosed with COVID-19 or awaiting test results

Extenuating circumstances

If an appointment cannot be completed in the absence of a care partner because of physical or mental health condition or other limitations, exceptions can be explored. The leadership of each department will handle when and if exceptions may be granted.

Care Partner Entry Requirements

An approved care partner will need to satisfy a list of requirements before entering EEH Facilities. They include:

Pass a visitor screening

No active COVID infection

No exposure to COVID in the last 14 days

Compliance with personal protective equipment, physical distancing and handwashing requirements

Remain in the patient’s room at all times

Common Area Closures

All public areas of EEH facilities—cafes, coffee shops, gift shops and common waiting areas—are closed to patients and approved care partners.

Naperville News 17’s Megann Horstead reports.

