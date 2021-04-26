Edward Hospital Among the “Most Wired” Hospitals

Did you know…
…Edward Hospital is recognized as one of the “Most Wired” hospitals in the country? That means patients can navigate healthcare more easily from anywhere, 24/7, on their phone, tablet, computer or other electronic devices.
Using the My EEHealth mobile app, patients can log in to My Chart to:
- Schedule appointments, tests and procedures
- Communicate with their doctor
- Access test results
- Request prescription renewals
- Check in for appointments
If you’re not sure where to start, Edward-Elmhurst Health’s virtual assistant, Eleanor, can direct you.
Edward Hospital’s Other digital health options include:
- On My Way! to save an appointment spot at one of Edward-Elmhurst Health’s walk-in locations
- Wait times for ERs, Immediate Cares and Walk-In Clinics
- HealthAware online risk assessments
For more information, visit eehealth.org or download the My EEHealth mobile app from the Apple Store or Google Play.
