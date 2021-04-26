« Back to Health News
April 26, 2021

Edward Hospital Among the “Most Wired” Hospitals

Did you know…

…Edward Hospital is recognized as one of the “Most Wired” hospitals in the country?  That means patients can navigate healthcare more easily from anywhere, 24/7, on their phone, tablet, computer or other electronic devices.

Using the My EEHealth mobile app, patients can log in to My Chart to:

  • Schedule appointments, tests and procedures
  • Communicate with their doctor
  • Access test results
  • Request prescription renewals
  • Check in for appointments

If you’re not sure where to start, Edward-Elmhurst Health’s virtual assistant, Eleanor, can direct you.

Edward Hospital’s Other digital health options include:

  • On My Way! to save an appointment spot at one of Edward-Elmhurst Health’s walk-in locations
  • Wait times for ERs, Immediate Cares and Walk-In Clinics
  • HealthAware online risk assessments

For more information, visit eehealth.org or download the My EEHealth mobile app from the Apple Store or Google Play.

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to Health News
cat2array(71) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13801) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(12127) [15]=> int(13781) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(12126) [22]=> int(13596) [23]=> int(13759) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(11961) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(19) [33]=> int(24) [34]=> int(27) [35]=> int(28) [36]=> int(36) [37]=> int(11111) [38]=> int(12129) [39]=> int(13774) [40]=> int(13) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(6957) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(4101) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(2663) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(1714) [53]=> int(32) [54]=> int(1233) [55]=> int(1232) [56]=> int(13773) [57]=> int(501) [58]=> int(33) [59]=> int(6733) [60]=> int(58) [61]=> int(38) [62]=> int(2) [63]=> int(375) [64]=> int(13777) [65]=> int(7) [66]=> int(13760) [67]=> int(13763) [68]=> int(42) [69]=> int(4) [70]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409