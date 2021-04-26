Edward Hospital Among the “Most Wired” Hospitals

Did you know…

…Edward Hospital is recognized as one of the “Most Wired” hospitals in the country? That means patients can navigate healthcare more easily from anywhere, 24/7, on their phone, tablet, computer or other electronic devices.

Using the My EEHealth mobile app, patients can log in to My Chart to:

Schedule appointments, tests and procedures

Communicate with their doctor

Access test results

Request prescription renewals

Check in for appointments

If you’re not sure where to start, Edward-Elmhurst Health’s virtual assistant, Eleanor, can direct you.

Edward Hospital’s Other digital health options include:

On My Way! to save an appointment spot at one of Edward-Elmhurst Health’s walk-in locations

Wait times for ERs, Immediate Cares and Walk-In Clinics

HealthAware online risk assessments

For more information, visit eehealth.org or download the My EEHealth mobile app from the Apple Store or Google Play.