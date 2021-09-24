The DuPage County Health Department is preparing for the reopening of its mass vaccination clinic as the federal government today issued recommendations authorizing booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for certain groups of people.

The county’s announcement comes as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update their guidance, specifically for people 65 years old and older, adults who have underlying medical conditions and adults who are employed in industries with increased risk for contracting COVID-19.

“It is important to understand that fully vaccinated individuals still retain high levels of protection against the most serious outcomes related to COVID-19, and that there is NOT an urgency to receive the booster dose,” DuPage County Health Department Executive Director Karen Ayala said in a statement. “Vaccine supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is robust currently and with over 200 vaccine providers in DuPage County alone, individuals will not experience the challenges for this dose that were present at the outset of vaccination efforts earlier this year.”

The mass vaccination clinic is expected to reopen Oct. 13 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 111 N. County Farm Rd. in Wheaton.

Anyone interested in getting a vaccine booster dose is advised to schedule an appointment as advance registration will be required. Additionally, officials would like to remind residents that those eligible can find a vaccine provider online or talk to their health care provider about how to get a booster dose.

The health department is prioritizing efforts to get the vaccines to the unvaccinated.

Authorities stress that vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.

The health department encourages those age 12 and older to get vaccinated.

Registration can be done online. Those seeking assistance with the process or having questions can call (630) 682-7400 for help.

Naperville News 17’s Megann Horstead reports.

