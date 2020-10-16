Halloween Safety During COVID-19

With the fall comes crisper temperatures but traditionally also a slew of fun activities to celebrate Halloween. Haunted houses, costume contests and trick-or-treating are typically all the rage. However, with a pandemic, medical experts caution people with a few tips for practicing Halloween safety, starting with a list of activities that pose a higher risk for participants.

What are some high-risk activities?

Door to door trick-or-treating

Trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household

Indoor haunted houses

Crowded costume parties held indoors

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors

What are some lower-risk activities?

Most lower-risk activities focus on things you can do with your own household or virtually. The CDC suggests:

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them

Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends

Decorating your house, apartment, or living space

Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance

Virtual Halloween costume contest

Halloween movie night with people you live with

Costumed car parades, keep a safe distance from others

What’s the bottom line/most important things to keep in mind?

Remember: it’s safest to celebrate with people who are in your own household, or to do things outdoors where a safe physical distance can be maintained from those outside your household.

Continue to wear a mask when you go out (not just a Halloween mask, but a cloth mask), wash your hands with soap and water and use hand sanitizer if soap and water isn’t available.

If you’re experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, DO NOT participate in any group festivities (including handing out candy to trick-or-treaters).

Symptoms can include:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue (tiredness)

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle pain or body aches

Headache

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults

Here are some more Halloween Safety tips.