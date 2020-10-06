Halloween Nights Lights Drive-Thru at Centennial Beach

Halloween Nights Lights Drive-Thru

The Naperville Park District is hosting a new drive-through experience for families this Halloween.

The free event, Halloween Nights Lights, will take place at the Centennial Beach parking lot and circle drive on October 29 and October 30.

Residents will go through a short tour of scenes and lights as the entrance to Centennial Beach will be transformed into “a world filled with Halloween wonders.” Themed car games and activities will be given to each vehicle upon arrival. Children 10 an under will also receive goody bags. Families will remain in their vehicles for the around two-minute drive.

Registration Required

Advanced registration and timed-entry is required for the event, and will be open to Naperville residents only. You can register starting 8:30 a.m. on October 7 here.

Walk-up visits will not be allowed.

In case of weather cancellation, you can check the park district website for updates.

The park district’s annual event, Halloween Happening, will not take place this year.

Fall Family Fun Day

Downtown Naperville will also host a Fall Family Fun Day on October 24. The Foyo Plaza will be lined with various sized pumpkins for children under 12 to choose from. Pumpkins are free at the no-contact pumpkin patch.

The event will also include a fall-themed 3-D chalk painting, balloon twisting, a clown, and a stilt-walker.

Fall Family Fun Day will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.