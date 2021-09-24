Halloween Events Happening This Year in Naperville

Halloween Events

With October right around the corner, Halloween fun may already be on your mind. This year there are many new and returning Halloween events in Naperville to help celebrate the spooky season.

Naperville Park District

The Naperville Park District has a few options that are coming up:

Family Hayride at Knoch Knolls Park on October 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can bring your own food or s’mores kit to cook over the bonfire. The park district will provide hot chocolate and apple cider.

at Knoch Knolls Park on October 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can bring your own food or s’mores kit to cook over the bonfire. The park district will provide hot chocolate and apple cider. Kids Night Out – Spooktacular at the Fort Hill Activity Center on October 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Painting pumpkins and games will be part of the event. Kids can also show up dressed in their costumes.

at the Fort Hill Activity Center on October 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Painting pumpkins and games will be part of the event. Kids can also show up dressed in their costumes. Halloween Happening at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion on October 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is a free Halloween fest for kids 10 and under. There will be activities, games, and goodies.

at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion on October 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is a free Halloween fest for kids 10 and under. There will be activities, games, and goodies. Halloween Hayride at Knoch Knolls Park on October 30 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parents and kids can dress up in their Halloween costumes and kids ages three to 12 will get a goodie bag.

Naper Settlement

Oktoberfest on October 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and October 2 from noon to 10 p.m. There will be a beer tent with live music, traditional German cuisine, and themed contests. On Saturday there will be a children’s area for families.

on October 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and October 2 from noon to 10 p.m. There will be a beer tent with live music, traditional German cuisine, and themed contests. On Saturday there will be a children’s area for families. Witches Night Out on October 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Naperville Woman’s Club is bringing the event back with a New Orleans theme. Some things to look forward to are dancing, music, dinner and drinks, psychic readings, and a Second Line Parade.

on October 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Naperville Woman’s Club is bringing the event back with a New Orleans theme. Some things to look forward to are dancing, music, dinner and drinks, psychic readings, and a Second Line Parade. All Hallows Eve on October 15 and October 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will feature Halloween-themed attractions, interactive experiences, performances by a magician and fire dancers, zombie maze, and music. This event is not recommended for children under eight years old.

on October 15 and October 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will feature Halloween-themed attractions, interactive experiences, performances by a magician and fire dancers, zombie maze, and music. This event is not recommended for children under eight years old. Howlin’ at the Moon on October 22 and October 23 from 5 p.m .to 10 p.m. This is a new event for those 21 and older with live music, a food truck graveyard, booze bar, an illusionist, and fire dancers. Costumes are encouraged.

on October 22 and October 23 from 5 p.m .to 10 p.m. This is a new event for those 21 and older with live music, a food truck graveyard, booze bar, an illusionist, and fire dancers. Costumes are encouraged. Trick or Treat at Naper Settlement on October 31 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Kids can dress up in their costumes and take a stroll through Naper Settlement, stopping at historical homes to grab their treats. The blacksmith will also open up shop that day.

Safety Town

The Naperville Junior Woman’s Club Trick or Treat at Safety Town will take place October 23 from 9 a.m. to noon. Kids can stop by in their costumes and visit each vendor for Halloween treats. Non-perishable food items can also be donated at the event for non-profit Loaves & Fishes Community Services.

Downtown Naperville

Downtown Naperville’s annual Halloween Hop will be taking place on October 24 from 10 a.m. to noon. Kids can dress up in their costumes and visit downtown businesses to grab goodies. Over 70 shops and stores will be handing out Halloween surprises.