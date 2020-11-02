Half of DuPage County Voters Have Cast Ballots

Half of DuPage County Voters Cast Ballots

According to a DuPage County press release, half of the county’s voters have cast ballots for the 2020 general election. By 10:15 a.m. on November 1, there was a total of 171,539 early voting site voters and 156,271 mail voters. The total number is 327,810, surpassing 50% turnout.

“In terms of ballots cast, we’ve already hit the three-quarter mark of 2016 record final turnout – 434,050 – less than two days from Election Day,” said DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek in the press release. “Nationwide, high voter turnout has been predicted for months. It appears that so far the numbers in DuPage are fulfilling that prediction, despite the ongoing pandemic. At this rate, even light turnout on November 3 would break the record. I believe we’ll make it, especially with the highest number of registered voters going into a general election.”

Mail In Ballots

Over 39,000 mail ballots of 212,816 requested remain to be sent in. The county clerk asks residents to return their ballots.

“Your voice will not be heard if you leave that ballot on the kitchen counter,” said Kaczmarek.