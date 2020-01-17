Guzman y Gomez Opens First U.S. Location in Naperville

Posted on January 17, 2020

Burritos from down under? An Australian restaurant is bringing their take on Mexican cuisine to Naperville. Guzman y Gomez is a fast-casual restaurant with 134 locations across Australia, Japan, and Singapore.

First U.S. Guzman y Gomez Location

Their 135th restaurant, and flagship U.S. location is now open in Naperville.

“When we wanted to launch in the U.S. we had to find a suburban area that we thought best represented the United States so that we could replicate that model and expand throughout the U.S.” said Global CEO and Founder Steven Marks. “I spent three years looking for locations and when I landed in Naperville I just fell in love with the place.”

Marks is originally from New York and said he’s excited to bring their 100% clean food back to America.

Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

Guzman y Gomez serves up breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert in the restaurant and via a drive thru.

“Nobody does what GYG does through a drive thru,” said Marks. “But what really sells GYG besides the food is the culture. So you walk in to GYG, the music and the energy of our staff just makes it such an amazing experience that you have to see it to believe it.”

Guzman y Gomez is celebrating their first U.S. location with $5 specials throughout their first week of opening.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

 

