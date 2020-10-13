Gunshots Fired on East Bailey Road

Naperville Police responded to reports of gunshots fired on Monday, October 12, 2020, at approximately 2:50 p.m., to the shopping plaza located in the 300 block of East Bailey Road . Upon arrival, officers observed evidence indicating multiple gunshots had been fired in the parking lot. Witnesses confirmed both the offenders and the victim fled the scene prior to police arrival. There is no evidence indicating anyone was struck by the gunfire.

Witnesses described the offenders as follows:

Offender #1: male, black, thin build

Offender #2: male, black, thin build

The suspect vehicle is a silver Dodge pickup truck or similar.

If anyone has information regarding these crimes, they are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.

About Naperville

Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving City consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The City is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The City’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us .

For more news check out News Update.