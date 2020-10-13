Shots Fired

Gunshots Fired on East Bailey Road

Posted on October 12, 2020

Naperville Police responded to reports of gunshots fired on  Monday, October 12, 2020, at approximately 2:50 p.m., to the shopping plaza located in the 300 block of East Bailey Road .  Upon arrival, officers observed evidence indicating multiple gunshots had been fired in the parking lot.  Witnesses confirmed both the offenders and the victim fled the scene prior to police arrival.  There is no evidence indicating anyone was struck by the gunfire.

Witnesses described the offenders as follows:

  • Offender #1:  male, black, thin build
  • Offender #2:  male, black, thin build

The suspect vehicle is a silver Dodge pickup truck or similar.

If anyone has information regarding these crimes, they are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.

