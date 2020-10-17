Naperville Police Investigate Gun Fire at Modaff Road Apartment Complex

On Friday, October 16, 2020, at approximately 2:50 p.m., Naperville Police Officers responded to the 1300 block of Modaff Road for a report of a subjects with a weapon in an apartment complex. Upon arrival, officers located subject in the hallway running from an apartment with a handgun. The armed subjects ran from police, back to the apartment, where multiple shots were fired by unknown persons inside a bedroom. No one was injured.

Police are questioning multiple persons of interest who were located in the apartment and continue to search for one subject who jumped from a third-floor window and fled the area in a dark-colored sedan. At this point, police do not have a confirmed physical description of the subject.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding these crimes is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.

This is the second incident of violence in the 1300 block of Modaff Road. An earlier event was a report of a stabbing of a man on Saturday, October 10, 2020. The altercation occurred outside of the apartment building in the parking lot, near the vehicle garage following a brief confrontation. This incident remains under investigation.

For more Naperville news check out NCTV17.com.

Naperville is located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving City consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The City is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options.