Guidepost Montessori One Step Closer To Opening In Downtown Naperville

Posted on November 19, 2020

A new early childcare school may soon be coming to Downtown Naperville after Guidepost Montessori won the approval of Planning and Zoning Commissioners last night.

Reason For The Approval

The project was approved thanks to an earlier decision by the Planning and Zoning commissioners which would allow daycare centers, preschools, and primary schools to be located in the downtown area with a conditional use.

“I think this continues to show progress of our zoning to be responsive to the types of business needs that we have in our downtown,” said Planning and Zoning Chairman Bruce Hanson. “I think it’s critical for us to do for all parts of our city to maintain commerce and vibrancy.”

More About The School

Guidepost Montessori plans on building off the success their other school in south Naperville has had. The new school would be located on the corner of Washington Street and Franklin Avenue.

The school plans on renovating the exterior and interior of the building, as it has sat vacant for some time.

According to Guidepost Montessori’s website, they offer services for infants to middle school aged children. They’ve been operating their south Naperville school since 2019.

Going Forward

There was no date given on when the new school would open, but commissioners were excited to have a potential new business in downtown Naperville.

“The more traffic that we can get downtown the better for the entire city for all residents,” said Hanson.

The matter will now go to city council.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories
LOOKING TO TAKE YOUR 2021 FUNDRAISING OR CORPORATE EVENT VIRTUAL?

LOOKING TO TAKE YOUR 2021 FUNDRAISING OR CORPORATE EVENT VIRTUAL?

NCTV17 can produce live and look-live events in our studio.

cat2array(70) { [0]=> int(13781) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(13588) [8]=> int(13759) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11961) [16]=> int(12127) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(11111) [23]=> int(12126) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(6957) [32]=> int(12128) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(12129) [40]=> int(13774) [41]=> int(13) [42]=> int(18) [43]=> int(1036) [44]=> int(2663) [45]=> int(7053) [46]=> int(1714) [47]=> int(2657) [48]=> int(6494) [49]=> int(13317) [50]=> int(1233) [51]=> int(13595) [52]=> int(54) [53]=> int(1232) [54]=> int(32) [55]=> int(13773) [56]=> int(501) [57]=> int(33) [58]=> int(6733) [59]=> int(58) [60]=> int(38) [61]=> int(2) [62]=> int(375) [63]=> int(13777) [64]=> int(7) [65]=> int(13760) [66]=> int(13763) [67]=> int(42) [68]=> int(4) [69]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409