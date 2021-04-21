Greene Valley Scenic Overlook Opens May 1

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s scenic overlook at Greene Valley Forest Preserve in Naperville opens on weekends starting May 1.

The overlook will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 31, weather permitting.

The Best View in Town

Standing 190 feet above the ground, the outlook provides visitors with a bird’s-eye view of DuPage County and the Chicago skyline. Visitors are encouraged to bring binoculars or spotting scopes for better distant views and closer looks at migrating birds.

The overlook sits on what used to be a landfill, which operated from 1974 to 1996. Now, a gas-to-energy plant converts methane from the closed landfill into energy, which powers thousands of area homes.

Outdoor Activities

Visitors with valid forest preserve district permits can launch nonpowered model gliders and sailplanes from a designated area of the overlook. Those permits are available online or through Visitor Services. They are $35 a year and $7 a day for DuPage residents or $45 a year and $9 a day for non-residents.

At the base of the hill is a 1.9-mile trail known as the Hawk Trail which is open only during overlook operating hours.

The District occasionally opens the scenic overlook for special viewings of the sunrise, sunset, or a lunar eclipse. Notices for these occasions are found on their Facebook page.

Closures may happen without notice due to Illinois Environmental Protection Agency activities.

Driving Directions

The access drive is off Greene Road south of 79th Street. Parking is available at the summit.

Safety Precautions

Visitors at the forest preserve must wear facemasks and observe social distancing guidelines, keeping at least 6 feet from others.

For more information visit the DuPage Country Forest Preserve website.

Naperville News 17’s Becky Budds reports.