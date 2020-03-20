shelter in place

Governor Issues Statewide Shelter in Place Order

Posted on March 20, 2020

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a “Shelter in Place” order across Illinois at today’s 3 p.m. press conference.

The stay-at-home order will be in effect through April 7 and is the most severe measure taken yet in Illinois to stop the spread of coronavirus.

What is Shelter in Place?

Residents can still go to the grocery store, hospital, pharmacy, and gas station. Food can still be picked up from restaurants. Residents can also take walks outside, though they should still maintain social distancing when out. All local and state roads and tollways will also remain open.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

