Governor Pritzker Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Staff Member Tests Positive

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s office announced one of the governor’s staff members has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release. Governor Pritzker and all other close contacts will self-isolate for 14 days.

The staff member was tested on Wednesday during weekly testing for the governor’s office and was negative. After experiencing symptoms, they were tested again Monday and confirmed as positive, according to the press release. The staff member attended events with the governor on Wednesday in Chicago, Thursday in Marion and Sunday in Marseilles.

Both the governor and the staffer were wearing masks during the entirety of their interactions. The office is running contact tracing to ensure anyone who came to close contact with the staff member has been notified.

All staff who currently report to the office are being tested and must test negative before reporting back to the office, according to the release. Yesterday, all tests for COVID-19 came back negative. The office undergoes a weekly deep cleaning and an additional one was conducted Monday night.