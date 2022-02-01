Governor Pritzker Issues Disaster Declaration Ahead of Winter Storm

Disaster Declaration

Governor J.B. Pritzker has issued a disaster declaration ahead of the severe winter storm headed for our area. Around 130 members of the Illinois National Guard have been tapped to ensure all state resources are available as heavy snow, ice, and blizzard conditions are expected in the coming days, according to a press release.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency will also provide more than 1,800 Illinois Department of Transportation trucks and equipment, and Illinois State Police patrols to help stranded motorists. “On the ground, all state assets stand ready to assist,” said Pritzker. “I encourage everyone to do what you can to stay safe: listen to local authorities to stay up to date with the latest conditions in your community and make sure your household has essentials.”

Tips to Keep in Mind

Motorists are asked to slow down, increase driving distance, and remain patient if a plow or maintenance truck is on the road. Don’t attempt to pass the truck. Non-essential driving is strongly discouraged, according to the press release. “During all severe weather, ask yourself if your trip is truly necessary or can be postponed,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Anticipate conditions to be treacherous at times, with much longer travel times extending for several days.”

If travel is necessary, some tips include reducing driving speeds, make sure your gas tank is full, and make sure someone is aware of your route and schedule. Keep a cell phone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, a first-aid kit, washer fluid, and an ice scraper in the car as well.

Naperville Area

For our area, a winter storm warning is in effect beginning at 8 p.m. today until 6 p.m. tomorrow. Heavy snow and dangerous travel are expected with five to 11 inches of snow possible, according to a Naper Notify. Additional snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

Public Works crews will be at work during the storm and treat roadways as needed. The City of Naperville asks people to avoid parking on city streets so plows have enough room to treat roadways.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.