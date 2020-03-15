Governor Pritzker Orders All Bars and Restaurants to Close

Bars and Restaurants to Close

Governor JB Pritzker announced that all bars and restaurants in Illinois will be closed to the public beginning March 16 through March 30 in response to the coronavirus.

“This is another hard step to take. I know how difficult this will be on small businesses around the state. But we must do everything we can to safeguard the health of the citizens of Illinois, and that requires this urgent action,” said Governor Pritzker in a press release. “The time for persuasion and public appeals is over — the time for action is here. This is not a joke. No one is immune to this, and you have an obligation to act in the best interests of all the people of this state.”

Other Options Still Available

Curbside pickup, food delivery, and drive-thru windows can stay open during this time.

Coronavirus Cases Have Increased

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the number of coronavirus cases in Illinois has now reached 93 in 13 counties.

Photo Credit: Governor JB Pritzker Facebook