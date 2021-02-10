Governor Expands 1b Vaccination Group

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced an expansion of the Phase 1b group for Illinois’ COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Starting on February 25, Phase 1b will now include individuals “who have comorbidities and underlying conditions as defined by the CDC” as well as prioritizing those with disabilities.

Increasing Vaccination Supply

A press release from the Governor’s office said the federal vaccine supply is steadily increasing.

“As quickly as we receive enough vaccine supply, we need to waste no time in protecting a broader section of our most vulnerable population,” said Governor JB Pritzker in the release. “Those who are under 65 and live with comorbidities, such as cancer survivors or those living with heart disease, have an elevated risk of serious complications or death if they contract COVID-19.”

Who Qualifies?

Examples of conditions that qualify as comorbidities for those over 16 years old include:

Cancer

Chronic Kidney Disease

COPD

Diabetes

Heart Condition

Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant

Obesity

Pregnancy

Pulmonary Disease

Sickle Cell Disease

Those with the above conditions join those over the age of 65 and frontline workers like first responders, teachers, public transit employees, and grocery store workers in Phase 1b.

Local health departments that substantially complete Phase 1B vaccinations prior to the February 25 date will be able to begin vaccinating newly-eligible Illinoisans early at the discretion of local officials and IDPH.

New Vaccine Coming

The press release also provided an update on the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to review the one-dose vaccine on February 26. Johnson and Johnson has stated it’s on track to deliver 100 million doses to the U.S. by the end of June.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

