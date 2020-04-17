Governor Announces Schools Closed for Rest of School Year

School Closed for the Rest of the School Year

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced schools will remain closed through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, with remote learning days to continue for all Pre-K through grade 12 students.

“I’ve said time and time again, our decisions must follow the science and the science says our students can’t go back to their normal routine this school year,” said Governor Pritzker. “Over the last month, Illinois’ schools have stepped up and faced the many challenges of COVID-19 with generosity, creativity, and a resolute focus on caring for students, parents and communities. I am confident that our schools will manage and expand the learning opportunities for all our children who will be working from home over the coming weeks.”

District 203

Naperville School District 203 said in a press release that Naperville 203 administration will continue to work with the Illinois School Board of Education (ISBE) and adhere to any new guidelines presented.

For the graduating class of 2020, a message will be sent out that lays out alternate plans and dates for senior awards, prom, and commencement.

District 204

Indian Prairie School District 204 said in a press release they will continue remote learning through the last day of school, May 28. All district events and activities have been cancelled.

The only events that have been tentatively rescheduled are high school graduation and prom.

District 204’s Organic Life will continue to offer curbside pick-up of grab and go breakfast and lunch at no cost for all students through the end of the school year.

Federal Funding

Illinois will receive about $569 million in federal funding for its public school as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The funding will help equip students with technology and internet access, support teachers in developing their remote instruction skills, and assist schools in continuing to provide meals. Each public school district will receive funding proportional to the number of low-income students they serve.

edTPA Waiver

The governor will sign an executive order to waive the edTPA and student teaching requirement who have completed all other requirements to obtain their teaching license so the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t impact school districts from hiring qualified teachers when the time comes to go back to in-person learning.

Amended Graduation Requirements

The governor and his administration amended graduation requirements for high school seniors. For example, current high school seniors may graduate without the normally required participation in consumer education and physical fitness assessment.

ISBE will release recommendations to schools to address learning loss and students’ social-emotional needs when students eventually transition back to in-person learning at school.

Total Cases and Deaths

As of today, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports a total of 27,575 cases and 1,134 deaths across 92 counties.

